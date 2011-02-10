Prince Donates $1 Million To Harlem Children’s Zone

After wrapping up the New York dates for his “Welcome 2 America” tour on Monday night, Prince donated $1 million dollars to Harlem Children’s Zone, a local children’s organization. The superstar also donated $250,000 each to the Uptown Dance Academy and the American Ballet Theatre.

Prince also donated the custom gold-plated Fender Stratocaster guitar that he used during the New York shows to raise money for Harlem Children’s Zone. The guitar was auctioned off after he performed at an afterparty at New York City club The Darby.

“I want to thank Prince. I am touched and blown away by his generosity,” said Harlem Children’s Zone President and CEO Geoffrey Canada. “This is unprecedented in my lifetime to see an artist come forward and invest in today’s children.”

Prince plans to take the “Welcome 2 America” tour across the country as he identifies more organizations in need of help.

Source: JonesMag.com

