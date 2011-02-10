Halle Berry To Appear On “The Simpsons”

Halle Berry is slated to appear on an upcoming Oscar-themed episode of “The Simpsons.” The episode, titled “Angry Dad: The Movie,” is scheduled to air on February 20th.

Berry will be shown presenting an award to Bart Simpson while wearing the same dress she wore when she accepted her Academy Award in 2002.

“Halle starts talking about herself as she’s presenting,” says “Simpsons writer Al Jean. “She ad-libbed something she actually dreams about at night that we left in.”

But how will the stunningly beautiful actress look as a character on the long-running animated series?

“We always ask the subject to give us a photo they’d like us to work off, and then we give the character an overbite,” said Jean. “It’s hard to make Halle Berry look bad.”

Source: ContactMusic.com

