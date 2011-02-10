Famous First Words: 55 Of Rap’s Memorable Opening Lines

“You never get a second chance to make a first impression,” says the old saying. This is none truer than in a hip-hop, where you only get a few bars if you’re lucky to capture the attention of a fickle fan base. Most classic songs are set-up by a wonderfully quotable opening line and the folks at TheSmokingSection.net have listed 55 of their favorite first impressions.

1. 2Pac “Hit ‘Em Up” — “First off, f*ck ya b*tch and the clique you claim…” – You half expect him to follow up with “therefore.”

2. Rakim “Paid In Full” — “Thinkin’ of a master plan, ‘Cause ain’t nothin’ but sweat inside my hand…”

3. OC “Time’s Up” — “You lack the minerals and vitamins, Irons and the Niacins, F*ck who that I offend, rappers, sit back I’m about to begin.” – Omar prescribes your recommended daily allowance of boom bap.

4. Snoop Doggy Dogg on “Nothin’ But A ‘G’ Thang” — One, two, three and-to-the fo’/ Snoop Doggy Dogg and Dr. Dre is at the do’…” – Simple lyrics that introduced arguably one of rap’s most dynamic duos.

