Rihanna Announces First US Dates Of “Loud” Tour

Rihanna just announced the first seven US dates of her “Loud” tour, which will be wrapping up 45 dates overseas shortly. Tickets for the shows go on sale on Valentines Day through LiveNation.
Jun 04 – 1st Mariner Arena – Baltimore
Jun 07 – Air Canada Centre – Toronto, Canada
Jun 28 – Staples Center – Los Angeles
Jun 30 – Oracle Arena – Oakland, CA
Jul 19 – Nassau Coliseum, Long Island, NY
Jul 21 – IZOD Center, East Rutherford, NJ
Jul 23 – Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA
RELATED: Is Rihanna Dating Travis Barker Again?
RELATED: Rihanna, Lenny Kravitz & Cee Lo To Perform At NBA All-Star Game
comments – add yours
Trending on The Urban Daily