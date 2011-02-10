Lil Wayne Makes It Rain In Dallas Strip Club

Lil Wayne was so happy that his Green Bay Packers won the Super Bowl that he made it rain in a Dallas strip club. His weather domination was so Cobra Commander that the club allegedly ran out of singles. TMZ obtained footage of Weezy and his Young Money crew throwing wads of cash at the “talent” at Club Onyx on Sunday night. Nice to see that Weezy supports single moms.

Observers said that Weezy kept the stage wet but there were no styrofoam cups of his favorite beverage in site. Wayne was released from prison in November of 2010 after serving eight months for gun possession and the terms of his probation state that he cannot drink alcohol.

