Ja Rule Sentencing Delayed Until March

Ja Rule‘s sentencing in his gun case has been delayed until March. The rapper, born Jeffrey Atkins, was scheduled to be sentenced yesterday, February 9th.

Due to changes in a pre-sentencing report that weren’t completed on time, the prosecution requested that the hearing be delayed. Ja Rule is due back in court on March 9th for sentencing.

The rapper pleaded guilty in December to an attempted weapons charge from 2007. He faced three-and-a-half to fifteen years in jail for the charge but was able to plead it down to two years.

RELATED: Ja Rule To Serve Two Years In Jail On Gun Possession Charge

RELATED: Hacker Gains Access To Ja Rule’s Twitter Account; Insults Rappers