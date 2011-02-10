CLOSE
New Photo Of Super Skinny 50 Cent In "Things Fall Apart" Movie Leaks

When a photo of 50 Cent appeared on the internet last year showing the G-Unit rapper 50 pounds lighter, many were concerned about the rapper’s health.  It wasn’t until 50 explained that the extreme weight loss was for a role in a movie that it all began to make sense.

50 Cent lost 50 pounds for his role in the film Things Fall Apart.  In the movie, he plays a football player who is dying of cancer.  This week, a new photo of 50 Cent on the set of the movie leaked to the internet showing the actor/rapper in a hospital bed.

No release date for the film, which also stars Ray Liotta, has been confirmed.

Source: ThisIs50.com

