Tyler Perry‘s latest film, Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family, hits theaters in April, and we’ve finally taken a look at the film’s trailer. The cross-dressing Perry reprises his role as Madea in the latest film in the franchise.

We can’t exactly tell what the movie is about from the trailer as it seems to be just a bunch of over-exaggerated pratfalls, a trip to the Maury Povich show, and some sassy-black-woman dialogue set to a pretty lame rap. We’re sure it’ll be a success at the box office, because for some reason, audiences eat this sort of thing up.

We’ll be at home watching Hollywood Shuffle on Netflix instead.

