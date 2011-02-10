Anthony Mackie Will Hunt Blood Suckers In “Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter"

Anthony Mackie is reportedly in talks to star with Benjamin Walker in Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter for 20th Century Fox. Mackie will play the role of Will, Lincoln’s best friend. Tim Burton teamed with Wanted director Timur Bekmambetov to produce the movie, based on the Seth Grahame-Smith novel that hit bookstore shelves last spring.

The novel re-imagines the 16th President of the United States as a Blade-like Vampire Hunter who is seeking revenge for the murder of his mother. However, Mackie will not be limping along like Whistler and is reportedly supposed to be in the thick of the blood-letting.

Mackie is currently starring in the emotional fantasy thriller The Adjustment Burea and is on the cover of Vanity Fair.

