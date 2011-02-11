Jim Jones Sued By Two Women Who Appeared Topless In Music Video

Jim Jones is being sued by two women who appeared topless in the music video for his song “Summer Time.” Sharie Johnson and Samantha Stotts claim that Jones’ film crew caught their topless beach antics on tape and used it to promote his song.

Taso Pardalis, a lawyer for the two women, claim that they didn’t know the footage would be used for a music video. “They knew they were being filmed,” Pardalis says. “But they didn’t know they were going to be used in a video without their permission.”

“They were prancing about in the water and in the moment, they kind of went along with it,” Pardalis continued. “But you can see one of the girls in the video cover up immediately when she realized they were being filmed.”

Johnson and Stotts have sued Jones and Sony Music Entertainment and are seeking to stop further distribution of the video, which has been viewed on YouTube over 30,000 times.

