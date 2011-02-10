Rihanna Agrees To Lift Restraining Order On Chris Brown, Sort Of

Rihanna has agreed to lift the restraining order on Chris Brown, sort of. Rihanna’s lawyer confirmed the news to E! Online.

Rihanna has requested that the restraining order be dropped to a level one, which means that she and Brown may be in contact with each other, as long as Brown doesn’t “annoy, harass, or molest” her.

There will be no reunion for the two at this weekend’s Grammy Awards, where Rihanna is scheduled to perform. Brown will not be in attendance due to a prior commitment.

