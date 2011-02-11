X-Men, "First Class" Trailer Arrives

The trailer for X-Men, First Class was finally released. The prequel to Marvel’s X-Men movie franchise is an attempt to reboot the series (we told ya!) by exploring the roots of the Xavier’s School For Gifted Youngsters. Bryan Singer, who directed the first two installments of the initial trilogy, will produce it and Matthew Vaughn will direct. Vaughn directed last year’s pseudo-comic book flick Kick Ass.

X-Men:First Class is set in the 1960s during the Cuban Missile Crisis and the fledgling X-Men are being prepared for their first opportunity to save the world. It will be in theaters June 3, 2011.

