Ray Allen Sets All-Time 3-Point Record

2,651. That is how many three-point field goals NBA All-Star Ray Allen has made in his career. He tied Reggie Miller at 2,650 and became the all-time leader Thursday night against the Los Angeles Lakers. Both shots came in the first quarter.

When Ray Allen set the all-time record for three-pointers his wife and mother cheered and cried as the capacity crowd in Boston hailed him as the new Three-Point King. Reggie Miller, who was in attendance as a commentator for TNT, gave Allen a congratulatory hug.

“He just told me he was proud of me and he was excited for me,” Allen said of Miller. “He said he was glad that he could be here for this moment and it’s just so serendipitous that it happened the way it happened.”

Ray Allen will compete against his teammate Paul Pierce in the 3-Point Contest at this year’s NBA All-Star Game. Pierce is the defending champion in that contest.

