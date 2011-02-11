Big Boi & Cee Lo Get Cease & Desist Order From Georgia Power Company

A planned tour featuring Big Boi & Cee Lo Green, has hit a snag in the form of a cease and desist order from the Georgia Power Company. The name of the duo’s planned “Georgia Power” tour has drawn the company’s ire.

In a recent interview with Billboard, Big Boi explained that the tour’s details were still being worked out. “I think they’re just trying to work out the kinks behind the scenes,” he said. “I know one thing — we might have to change the name of it, because the actual Georgia Power company sent a cease-and-desist letter, so we can’t use the name.”

