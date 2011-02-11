Prince Leaves Diddy Hanging At Essence Party

Prince is on a roll lately. After shooing Kim Kardashian off of the stage of his Monday night concert in New York City, His Royal Badness left Sean “Diddy” Combs outside the velvet rope at Essence’s Black Women In Music celebration on Wednesday night.

The two superstar entertainers were on hand at Los Angeles’ Playhouse Hollywood nightclub for the event which was honoring Bad Boy records artist, Janelle Monae. Monae was also one of the performers handpicked by Prince to open for him on his recent string of “Welcome 2 America” shows in New York City.

A source tells the New York Daily News that Diddy and Prince were seated at adjacent booths in the nightclub. Though Diddy had the larger booth of the two, Prince’s was blocked by a velvet rope and four bodyguards. During Monae’s performance, Diddy and Prince exchanged a handshake and a hug, but that’s as far as things went. The source says that it was obvious that Diddy wanted to join Prince and his date, American Ballet Theater dancer Misty Copeland.

“You could see that Diddy wanted to hang out, but Prince was very cold,” says the source. “He didn’t have his security take down the velvet rope,so that Diddy could pass into the inner sanctum and join him”

A spokeswoman for Diddy denied the story to the New York Daily News, though she did confirm that the two exchanged greetings.

