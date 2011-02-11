Rihanna's Reb’l Fleur Perfume Commercial Reminds Me Of Grace Jone's Strange`

Rihanna’s Reb’l Fleur commercial made it’s highly anticipated debut…and you better believe the Illuminati, satanic, and “hoeish” comments have come rolling in. I for one, actually like the video. Rihanna is wonderful to look at those green eyes of hers are delicious. Things get a little strange when Ri Ri appears to pull the perfume bottle out of her vagina around the 57 second mark, very reminiscent of Grace Jones in “Boomerang.” While I don’t see the Illuminati relevance in this commercial, others do…so share your thoughts on it in the comments section..

Grace Jones- Strange`

Also On The Urban Daily: