Lady Gaga "Born This Way"

Lady Gaga‘s brand new song “Born This Way” finally premiered this morning on the singer’s website. The song has been highly anticipated by Gaga’s fans since the singer announced it several months ago.

The song is standard Gaga fare, a four on the floor beat with overly simplistic lyrics masquerading as a major political statement. We’re certain this song will be another huge hit for the pop star.

