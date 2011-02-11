MSG KidCam: Harlem Globetrotters Special

What happens when the Knicks City Kids go from dancing to globetrotting basketball tricksters? Find out how many ways to use a basketball with Alex Iglesias and the MSG KidCam.

How did they get the name Globetrotters?

“They saw a globe then they saw people trotting and then they put it together..”

From the mouths of babes, huh? Test out your Globetrotter IQ by taking this quiz HERE.

