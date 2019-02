While some men haven’t paid a lick of child support, J-Kwon paid $2,500 a month to a woman claiming to have birthed his baby 7 years ago.

J-Kwon questioned the child after realizing he or she didn’t look like him. He says he has very dominant genes. After paternity tests results confirmed his doubt he feels bad for the child who now has no father, but not for the woman.

J-Kwon News:

