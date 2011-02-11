Just Dizle, "The Best Of Dilla" Parts 1, 2, & 3

In honor of Dilla Week, Paris France’s #1 DJ Just Dizle (@Justdizle on Twitter)put together an ultimate three-part mix of music by the late James “J-Dilla” Yancey. Everything from rare remixes to his own work on the mic can be downloaded HERE.

Download Pt 1: http://bit.ly/jddilladay1

1.Crustation – Purple (A Tribe Called Quest Edit)

2.Pharcyde – She Said (Jay Dee Remix)

3.Mos Def – Can U See The Pride In The Panther (Jay Dee Remix)

4.Bizarre – Butterfly

5.Erykah Badu – My Life

6.Pharcyde – Splattitorium

7.Busta Rhymes – Show Me What You Got

8.Busta Rhymes – It’s A Party (The Ummah Remix)

9.D’Angelo – Those Dreaming Eyes (Jay Dee Remix)

10.Busta Rhymes – It Ain’t Safe No More

11.Common – Soul Power

12.De La Soul – Peer Pressure ft B-Real

13.Frank-N-Dank – Afterparty

14.Phife Dawg – Ya Heard Me

15.Common – The Questions

16.Toshi Kubota – Nothing But Your Love (Jay Dee Remix)

17.Commom – It’s Your World

18.A Tribe Called Quest – That Shit

19.Janet Jackson – Got Till It’s Gone (Ummah Jay Dee Mix)

20.A Tribe Called Quest – Da Booty

21.De La Soul – Stakes Is High

22.Pharcyde – Somethin That Mean Somethin’

23.Common – Dooinit

24.DJ Jazzy Jeff – Are You Ready

25.A Tribe Called Quest – 1nce Again

26.Mad Skillz – The Jam

27.5 Elementz – You Ain’t Fresh

28.Busta Rhymes – What Up

29.De La Soul – Much More

30.A Tribe Called Quest – Stressed Out (Baby Phife Version)

31.Pharcyde – Y?

32.Pharcyde – Y (Jay Dee Remix)

33.Slum Village – Players

34.Faith Evans – You Used To Love Me (Ummah Remix)

35.Pharcyde – Runnin

36.Keith Murray – Dangerous Ground

37.Frank-N-Dank – Ma Dukes

38.Keith Murray – The Rhyme (Slum Village Remix)

39.A Tribe Called Quest – Find A Way

40.Q-Tip – Let’s Ride

41.The Roots – Dynamite

42.LSK – Hate Or Love (remix ft Dwele and Jay Dee)

43.Steve Spacek – Dollar$

44.Craig Mack – Get Down (Q-Tip Remix)

45.Bahamadia – One-4-Teen (Jay Dee Remix)

46.Frank-N-Dank – Pimp Strut

47.A Tribe Called Quest – Steppin It Up

48.Common – The Light

49.Phife Dawg – Ben Dova

50.Med – So Real

51.Pharcyde – Drop

52.Med – Push

53.Q-Tip – Vivrant Thing

54.Slum Village – Who Are We

55.Jaylib -The Official

GET PART TWO AND THREE HERE

