Just Dizle, "The Best Of Dilla" Parts 1, 2, & 3

In honor of Dilla Week, Paris France’s #1 DJ Just Dizle (@Justdizle on Twitter)put together an ultimate three-part mix of music by the late James “J-Dilla” Yancey. Everything from rare remixes to his own work on the mic can be downloaded HERE.
Download Pt 1: http://bit.ly/jddilladay1
1.Crustation – Purple (A Tribe Called Quest Edit)
2.Pharcyde – She Said (Jay Dee Remix)
3.Mos Def – Can U See The Pride In The Panther (Jay Dee Remix)
4.Bizarre – Butterfly
5.Erykah Badu – My Life
6.Pharcyde – Splattitorium
7.Busta Rhymes – Show Me What You Got
8.Busta Rhymes – It’s A Party (The Ummah Remix)
9.D’Angelo – Those Dreaming Eyes (Jay Dee Remix)
10.Busta Rhymes – It Ain’t Safe No More
11.Common – Soul Power
12.De La Soul – Peer Pressure ft B-Real
13.Frank-N-Dank – Afterparty
14.Phife Dawg – Ya Heard Me
15.Common – The Questions
16.Toshi Kubota – Nothing But Your Love (Jay Dee Remix)
17.Commom – It’s Your World
18.A Tribe Called Quest – That Shit
19.Janet Jackson – Got Till It’s Gone (Ummah Jay Dee Mix)
20.A Tribe Called Quest – Da Booty
21.De La Soul – Stakes Is High
22.Pharcyde – Somethin That Mean Somethin’
23.Common – Dooinit
24.DJ Jazzy Jeff – Are You Ready
25.A Tribe Called Quest – 1nce Again
26.Mad Skillz – The Jam
27.5 Elementz – You Ain’t Fresh
28.Busta Rhymes – What Up
29.De La Soul – Much More
30.A Tribe Called Quest – Stressed Out (Baby Phife Version)
31.Pharcyde – Y?
32.Pharcyde – Y (Jay Dee Remix)
33.Slum Village – Players
34.Faith Evans – You Used To Love Me (Ummah Remix)
35.Pharcyde – Runnin
36.Keith Murray – Dangerous Ground
37.Frank-N-Dank – Ma Dukes
38.Keith Murray – The Rhyme (Slum Village Remix)
39.A Tribe Called Quest – Find A Way
40.Q-Tip – Let’s Ride
41.The Roots – Dynamite
42.LSK – Hate Or Love (remix ft Dwele and Jay Dee)
43.Steve Spacek – Dollar$
44.Craig Mack – Get Down (Q-Tip Remix)
45.Bahamadia – One-4-Teen (Jay Dee Remix)
46.Frank-N-Dank – Pimp Strut
47.A Tribe Called Quest – Steppin It Up
48.Common – The Light
49.Phife Dawg – Ben Dova
50.Med – So Real
51.Pharcyde – Drop
52.Med – Push
53.Q-Tip – Vivrant Thing
54.Slum Village – Who Are We
55.Jaylib -The Official
