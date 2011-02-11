Beyoncé To Headline Glastonbury Festival In UK

Beyoncé has been confirmed as the headliner for the Glastonbury Festival, the largest open-air performing arts festival in the world. The event takes place from June 22nd to June 28th in Somerset, England.

Beyoncé, whose husband, Jay-Z, headlined the festival in 2008, issued a statement which reveals just how excited she is to participate in the event.

This really is the biggest festival in the world and I cannot wait to perform there. Everyone who attends is really appreciative of music and is in such a good mood that entire weekend.

I’m pumped just thinking about that huge audience and soaking up their energy.

Spotted @ ConcreteLoop

