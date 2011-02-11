Official Trailer For "Love & Hip Hop"

VH1’s new series “Love & Hip Hop” is ready and set to go featuring up and coming artist/Joe Buddens ex-girlfriend Somaya Reese, R&B singer Olivia, Emily(Fabolous’ baby mother), Swizz Beat’s ex-wife Mashonda, and Jim Jones girlfriend. The series follows the women through their daily struggles, drama and career upsets and triumphs. From the looks of the trailer Somaya Reese and Olivia have some underlying beef between them. Whether it stems from a simple rolling of the eyes or whatever I will definitely be watching!