The Grammy's Celebrate Hip-Hop With A Tribe Called Quest & Naughty By Nature

The Grammys honored hip-hop the 35-plus year journey of hip-hop on Thursday night at “Word Revolution: A Celebration of the Evolution of Hip-Hop.” Naughty By Nature and Phife of A Tribe Called Quest were among the performers at the event which was held at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre in Los Angeles.

“History is not dead,” Neil Portnow, president and CEO of the Recording Academy, told the audience. “It lives. It breathes. It sings. It’s a living thing that must be preserved. It tells us how we got from there to here. Tomorrow’s hits are all grounded in the musicians, singers and rhymers that came before.”

