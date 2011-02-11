GQ's Spring Style Preview: Kid Cudi In Double Breasted Jacket

Kid Cudi shows off his debonair style in GQ’s Spring Style Preview. The emo rapper is photoed in a beautiful double breasted jacket and sharp navy blue blazer.

There’s No Single Way to Wear the Double-Breasted Jacket:

Now that the spring collections are hitting stores, you’re going to be astounded by how many jackets, sweaters, coats, and cardigans are double-breasted. Start with a simple slim-cut double-breasted jacket and have a little fun with it. Note how Cudi’s doing the opposite of what you’d expect: He’s got it buttoned up with a V-neck tee. Oh, and one insider tip: The cool kids are calling them “D.B.’s.”

(T-shirt, $44, by AG Adriano Goldschmied. Wool sports jacket, $795, by Z Zegna. Jeans, $630, by Dior Homme. Loafers, $1,170, by Tom Ford. Socks by Falke. Pocket square by Charvet. Necklace by Tiffany & Co. Watch by Rolex. His own custom bracelets by Jacob & Co.)