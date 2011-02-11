Milli Vanilli Movie In The Works!

Milli Vanilli may be the butt of lip-syncing jokes worldwide but the popular 90’s group will have a biopic showcasing their musical journey hit the big screen soon. German Oscar-winner Florian Gallenberger has signed on to write and direct the movie. Rob Pilatus and Fabrice Morvan won a Grammy in 1990 for best new artist. Shortly after winning the prestigious award the public found out that Rob and Fabrice were not actually singing the songs they performed. They were front-men for pre-recorded tunes. The two weren’t able to salvage their career after releasing their own music. Rob Pilatus later died of what is said to have been a drug overdose.

Sounds like an interesting movie…

