Bad Boy Worldwide Named One Of The Largest Minority Owned Businesses

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ Bad Boy Entertainment Worldwide was named as the third largest minority owned company in the state of New York, according to AllHipHop.com.

Bad Boy Worldwide Entertainment is comprised of Diddy’s many business ventures including the Bad Boy record label and the Sean John clothing line.

“It is an incredible honor to be included among the top three minority owned companies in New York City time and time again,” Combs said in a statement to AllHipHop. “Hard work, determination and an unfettered desire to succeed helped me build this company to what it is today. I hope to serve as an example and inspire anyone with a dream to dream bigger and know that they can achieve their goals.”

RELATED: Prince Leaves Diddy Hanging At Essence Party

RELATED: Diddy & Cassie’s Naked Cuddling Photo Leaks