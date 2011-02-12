Cavaliers Beat Clippers To Stop Losing Streak At 26

The Cleveland Cavaliers ended their history-making losing streak in an overtime win against the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night. The 126-119 overtime win was their first victory since December 18, 2010 against the New York Knicks. They broke the record for the longest losing streak in NBA history earlier this month.

The Cavaliers got back point guard Mo Williams, who has not played since January 18th with a hip injury. Cleveland’s Antawn Jamison lead all scorers with 35 points. Blake Griffin scored 27 points and grabbed 14 rebounds for The Clippers.

