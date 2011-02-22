Donald Trump Is Insulted By Rihanna Says "Nothing Was Missed"

While Rihanna was performing onstage during the 2011 NBA All Star game she was supposed to be performing at Cancer fundraiser for Donald Trump. Rihanna claimed she was sick, suffering from bronchitis. It is reported that she was going to be paid $500,000 for the gig that Jennifer Hudson played instead.

Trump had this to say “I thought that (Rihanna bailing) was insulting to everyone, but for Rihanna to go to the All-Star game and perform after she told us she was sick, that is just a lack of respect[…]Nothing was missed. Jennifer’s a beautiful girl. She came on her day off even though she performs almost every night. She is an unbelievable talent, and her voice is better.”

Spotted @Necolebitchie.com

REWIND: Antonio “Huggy Bear” Fargas On Snitching & Blaxploitation

15 Scenes We Love From “Dont Be A Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice In The Hood”