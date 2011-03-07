Fights Ruin DMV Hip-Hop Awards In Washington D.C.

A massive fight ruined the DMV Hip-Hop Awards ceremony dedicated to the accomplishments of hip-hop artists in the Washington D.C., Maryland & Virginia area. The event took place at the Hyatt Regency in Crystal City on Saturday, March 5th.

Antonio “Huggy Bear” Fargas On Snitching & Blaxploitation

15 Scenes We Love From “Dont Be A Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice In The Hood”

During the show’s intermission, a 60-man brawl erupted in the middle of the hotel between rival hip-hop crews. According to the police, five people were injured, but no arrests were made. An investigation is ongoing.

“This community is comprised of thousands from Baltimore to northern Virginia who love to make music and support the artists who do so,” veteran, respected promoter Dre All Day said in a statement.

Wale who hails from the DMV area, addressed the situation on Twitter. “Just heard about the DMV awards,” Wale tweeted. “DC hiphop took major steps last year…And now this. WE gotta do better.”

Spotted @ AllHipHop.com

RELATED: Lil Kim Promises To Keep Beef With Nicki Minaj On Wax

RELATED: O.J. Denies Being Beaten To A Pulp