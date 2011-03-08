CLOSE
T-Pain Rocks Young Money Chain In New Snoop Dogg “Boom” Music Video

Snoop Dogg & T-Pain in the "Boom" music videoSnoop Dogg & T-Pain‘s single “Boom” premiered late last week and the video is already here for your viewing pleasure.  The song is featured on Snoop’s upcoming album Doggumentary, out on March 29th.

By the way, does anyone know why T-Pain is wearing a Young Money chain throughout the video?  Is he making the jump over to Weezy’s crew?

