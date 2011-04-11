Nicki Minaj Gets Freaky On Stage With Female

Nicki Minaj, as a part of her routine on the I Am Still Music Tour has been giving out lap dances to female and male fans. It comes as no surprise that Nicki would spice things up here and there with an occasional dildo or celebrity like Lil’ Wayne but this time things got slightly raunchy when Nicki’s Barb spread her legs and danced back on the superstar. Check out the video below:
