Michael Vick’s Advice To Chris Brown: “Put Your Faith In God”

Michael Vick knows a little bit about life after a major public relations fail, so he’s taking his experience and offering up words of advice to Chris Brown, who has had a few P.R. mishaps as of late.

Vick recently sat down with the Wall Street Journal to talk about how he was able to rebuild his image after his dogfighting scandal, and the advice that he would give celebs like Brown and Charlie Sheen.

“The advice that I would give to Chris Brown is to put your faith in God. Don’t worry about what people say about you. Words will never hurt you.”

