Eva Marcille Bares All In $6000 Pumps

Eva Marcille (Pigford to the rest of you) was snapped modeling some $6000 Christian Louboutin Crystal Daffodil heels–and very little else. The America’s Next Top Model alum was giving some lucky photographer a lense-full (no it’s not a Twitpic) in pink undies. No details yet on what it’s for but some of you more fashion conscious readers (or sports fans) will recognize the shoes. Beyonce sported them at a basketball game sitting court side with with Hov.

The rest of us who don’t really care about shoes will just keep admiring Eva’s…um…body of work. (check it out at Necolebitchie)

