Trump To Obama: Show Your Birth Certificate And I’ll Show My Tax Returns

Potential presidential candidate Donald Trump, at or near the top of some recent polls of Republican contenders, said he might release his tax returns when President Barack Obama produces a birth certificate.

Trump made the comment in an interview with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos, parts of which were aired and transcripts of which were released on Tuesday. The interview was conducted on Monday.

“Maybe I’m going to do the tax returns when Obama does his birth certificate … I’d love to give my tax returns. I may tie my tax returns into Obama’s birth certificate,” Trump said.

So we thought NeNe might be the best person to help Donald Trump locate President Obama’s birth certificate.

