Beyoncé Sued For $100 Million By Video Game Company

Beyoncé is being sued for over $100 million by Gate Five, a video game company that was contracted to develop a video game based around the iconic singer. Beyoncé reportedly demanded more money from the company.

Beyoncé’s request for more money reportedly came after a deal was already in place. As a result, Gate Five was forced to cancel all plans for the video game resulting in 70 people being laid off just before Christmas last year. The company also claims that they lost $100 million in potential profits from the game, which was to be called Starpower: Beyoncé.

The company is suing for its initial $6.7 million investment in the project in addition to the $100 million in lost potential profit.

Source: TMZ

RELATED: Beyoncé Takes On Childhood Obesity In “Move Your Body” Music Video

RELATED: Beyoncé “Girls (Who Run The World)” [NEW MUSIC]