Whitney's Crack Problem Is Scaring Bobby!

Whitney Houston‘s latest rehab stint may be more serious than anyone’s letting on. Houston has allegedly fallen back into crack addiction so bad that it’s scaring her ex-husband, Bobby Brown.

A source close to Brown tells Radar Online that Brown is afraid that his ex-wife “might not pull through.”

“Whitney is doing crack again,” the source said about Whitney. “It’s the worst it’s ever been. Whitney went on tour again, and that’s when the relapse occurred.”

Whitney checked into an out-patient rehabilitation program roughly 10 days ago. She’s not allowed to be without someone to monitor her behavior.

