Etta James Rushed To The Hospital With Low White Blood Cells

Etta James had to be rushed to the hospital last night due to an “extremely low” white blood cell count. Her manager tells TMZ.com that “the singer’s doctor was checking her white blood cell levels and discovered they were extremely low.” Etta was treated for Sepsis “a condition in which the body is fighting a severe infection that has spread via the bloodstream. If a patient becomes ‘septic,’ they will likely have low blood pressure leading to poor circulation and lack of perfusion of vital tissues and organs.”

James was recently diagnosed with leukemia and dementia.