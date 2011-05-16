Brandy, Tatyana Ali & Tempest Bledsoe Bare All For Skin Cancer PSA

CLOSE
brandy nudeR&B singer Brandy, “Love That Girl” star Tatyana Ali and Tempest Bledsoe of “The Cosby Show” teamed up against skin cancer in this Public Service Announcement which promotes the message “If you leave the house without sunscreen, you might as well be naked.” The ladies went completely nude for the commercial.

