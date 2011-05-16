Brandy, Tatyana Ali & Tempest Bledsoe Bare All For Skin Cancer PSA

R&B singer Brandy, “Love That Girl” star Tatyana Ali and Tempest Bledsoe of “The Cosby Show” teamed up against skin cancer in this Public Service Announcement which promotes the message “If you leave the house without sunscreen, you might as well be naked.” The ladies went completely nude for the commercial.
Connect With Brandy Fans Here!
When Brandy Was 17, She Fainted Meeting Michael Jackson
Tatyana Ali Talks Working With Martin Lawrence & Gives Season Finale Spoiler For “Love That Girl”
comments – add yours
Trending on The Urban Daily