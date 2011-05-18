Lil' Kim And Keyshia Cole Go At It On Twitter!

The BET award nominations have caused an uproar in the urban entertainment community! Keyshia Cole and Lil’ Kim were once friends, or at least we thought so! Keyshia made it very clear on Twitter that they aren’t. Keyshia tweeted “N while we’re addressing everything, Lil Kim and I a r not “friends” I take that term very seriously. We made wonderful music. That is it.” Lil’ Kim caught wind of it quick and replied “You got that right. We are not friends. The same way you take friendship seriously. I take loyalty serious.”

The tension stems from Lil’ Kim feeling disrespected after Keyshia Cole jumped on a track with her arch enemy Nicki Minaj. Lil’ Kim, Keyshia Cole and Missy Elliot collaborated on “Let It Go.”

And things got even crazier from there when Lil’ Kim went on a ‘loyalty and respect’ rant. Check out the tweets & her Twitter page.