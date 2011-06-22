BLACK MUSIC MOMENTS #35: Sly Founds The Family Stone

Where: (click below to visit venue on Foursquare)

Haight & Ashbury, San Francisco, CA

When: 1967

What: In 1967 Sylvester ‘Sly’ Stewart formed the Family Stone with Cynthia Robinson on trumpet, Rosie Stone on piano, Greg Errico on drums, Jerry Martini on saxaphone, Fred Stewart on guitar and Larry Graham on bass. The multiracial and co-ed band rocked out to a mix of R&B, funk and psychedelic rock.





In celebration of Black Music Month, TheUrbanDaily’s “It’s All Black Music” presents 100 Rewarding Black Music Moments, sponsored by Southwest Airlines.

Each Black Music Moment is associated with an actual place that you can visit. During the month of June, check in to at least three of these places on Foursquare to unlock TheUrbanDaily’s exclusive “It’s All Black Music” Badge. Check out the locations and details on our Foursquare page!

Also On The Urban Daily: