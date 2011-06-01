CLOSE
BLACK MUSIC MOMENT #95: Little Brother Releases First Album

When: February 25, 2003

What: Frustrated with the  state of the rap game, Phonte, Big Pooh and 9th Wonder engaged their listeners on a deeper level on their critically acclaimed debut album, The Listening, venting about casual listeners who pay little attention to lyrics and simply want to hear a “hot song.”

