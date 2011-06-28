BLACK MUSIC MOMENT #18: Tupac Moves To Baltimore, Attends Performing Arts School

Where: (click below to visit venue on Foursquare)

Baltimore School for the Arts.

712 Cathedral Street, Baltimore, MD 21201-5298

When: June 25, 1986

What: In 1986, Afeni Shakur relocated her daughter and son Tupac from Harlem to Baltimore. After two years at Paul Laurence Dunbar High School, the late rapper transferred to the Baltimore School for the Arts, where he got an education in acting, poetry and dance. He also became close friends with classmate Jada Pinkett.





In celebration of Black Music Month, TheUrbanDaily’s “It’s All Black Music” presents 100 Rewarding Black Music Moments, sponsored by Southwest Airlines.

Each Black Music Moment is associated with an actual place that you can visit. During the month of June, check in to at least three of these places on Foursquare to unlock TheUrbanDaily’s exclusive “It’s All Black Music” Badge. Check out the locations and details on our Foursquare page!

