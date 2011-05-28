Nicki Minaj Video Premiere, "Did It On 'Em"

Less than a month after dropping a video for her single, “Super Bass,” Nicki Minaj is back with new visuals for her fan favorite, “Did It On ‘Em.” The clip is directed by DJ Scoob Doo and features concert footage of her playing with sex toys, giving out lap dances and signing fans boobs.
