Brandy Norwood released her inner vixen in a Derek Blanks photo shoot. The singer turned rapper released a photo from the alter ego themed shoot showcasing never-before-seen cleavage and even sexier long legs!

Are you loving Brandy’s sexy look?

Spotted @Necole Bitchie.com

