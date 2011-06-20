Halle Berry Speaks On Losing 80 Percent Of Her Hearing

Halle Berry is determined to raise awareness about domestic violence. Last week, she attended The Mayors Fund Benefit In New York City in support of the family justice centers, where she shared her personal experience of watching her mother abused by her father. Halle speaks on how as an adult she chose men who were just like her dad. The actress decided to break the cycle after losing 80 percent of her hearing. Christopher Williams had taken the blame for this for many years until he made it clear that Wesley Snipes was responsible for causing Halle to lose her hearing in one ear. Check out a few excerpts from her speech below.

“When I was a girl and my mother had the s–t kicked out of her, her self-esteem moved onto me.”

“I devalued myself and thought I wasn’t worth it. I chose partners that mimicked my father. It was only when I was in an abusive relationship and blood squirted on the ceiling of my apartment and I lost 80% of my hearing in my ear that I realized, I have to break the cycle.”

“I want women to stand up and break the silence and get rid of the shame and the fear and find a way to stand up for themselves.”

“I never had to run to a shelter, but I did choose the wrong partners. Not always good men. Luckily, in recent years, I have been smart enough to hit the door when violence even becomes a possibility. That is something I will not tolerate.”

