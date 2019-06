Jay-Z was lucky enough to be in Yankee Stadium when Derek Jeter made history and hit his 3,000th hit! Jay who was sitting in remarkable seats captured Jeter hitting a home run of camera! Jeter is the 28th player to accomplish the amazing feat.

