The New Age Of Comedy?

Who says comedy is dying? You might not be seeing as many comedy shows and tours going on lately but comedy’s presence is bigger than ever online and social networks. How many times a day do you receive an email with a “Funniest Video Ever,” subject line? Whether it’s kittens running in circles or bad music videos we’re always laughing.

Comedians are capitalizing off of the internet being your primary source for funny in major ways. You can search YouTube for just about any stand-up routine done in the past 10 years as well as follow your favorite comedians on social networks.

Blackplanet comedy groups also bring you up close and personal with some of the best comedians, new and seasoned.

Here are a few comedy groups to check out. Now you can be the one sending the “Funniest Video Every” emails.

