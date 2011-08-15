Did Lil Wayne Steal The Beat For “She Will”?

The sample sleuths at HipHopIsread have apparently unearthed the sample to Lil Wayne’s latest single, “She Will.” The haunting melody, given a gangster underbelly by producer T-Minus, appears to have come courtesy of Jim Guthrie’s “The Cloud.” Listen to both tracks and tell us what you think. Let’s just hope that Weezy got the sample cleared because Guthrie seems surprised by it in this tweet:

Rapper Gramz may also have something to say about it (unless he also sampled Guthrie). Weezy’s “She Will” sounds like a straight copy of his “I Have Arrived.”

Is Weezy about to get sued again?

