Kanye West Joins Prince On Stage At Show In Sweden

Kanye West joined the legendary Prince on stage in Sweden. Prince allowed Kanye to rock out with him and the The New Power Generation at the way out west festival this past weekend. Several great artist has joined Prince on stage on his recent tour stops. Whitney Houston, Alicia Keys, Chaka Khan, and Mary J. Blige to name a few.

Check out the video below.

