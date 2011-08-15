Teairra Mari Signs With Rico Love’s Division 1

Teairra Mari recently shot the music video to her new single “That’s All Me” featuring Rico Love. Check out the behind the scenes footage where she makes the official announcement about her departure from Warner Bros. Records. and signing with Rico’ Love’s Division 1 label.

We all know Teairra have been trying really hard to find her way in the music industry but can never seem to get the break she deserves. She has not had the best of luck after being released from Jay-Z’s Roc-A-Fella records. Lets hope Rico Love can help Teairra become the star that many believe she is.

